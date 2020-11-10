BOSTON (WHDH) - A man charged in the fatal shooting of a woman in Dorchester back in July has been ordered held without bail.

Kristian Maraj, 22, appeared Monday in Suffolk Superior Court on murder and firearms charges in connection with the deadly shooting of Felicity Coleman, 34, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

A group of people had gathered around Stonehurst and Norton streets during the early morning hours of July 5 to watch individuals set off fireworks when Maraj got into a fight with another person, a prosecutor said.

Maraj drooped a gun during the fight, and a friend picked it up and ran toward Maraj’s house on Hamilton Street, a prosecutor added.

Maraj’s father allegedly tried to get in between the fight and was stabbed.

Maraj retrieved the gun and ran back toward Norton Street, shooting at a group pf people and fatally wounding Coleman, according to the prosecutor.

Maraj is expected to return to court on Dec. 15.

“Ms. Coleman was outside watching fireworks when she was shot and murdered. Residents of our community deserve to be able to walk outside with fear of violence and harm,” Rollins said in a statement. “My staff and I are here to provide Ms. Coleman’s family and every homicide survivor with resources and assistance to begin the long and grueling legal process and journey toward healing.”

Maraj’s sister, Bianca Balkishun, has been charged with witness intimidation after she allegedly texted a witness on July 14, “You are ratting my brother out…there’s a bullet with your name on it…watch out, you’re next.”

“Witness intimidation charges are taken very seriously, as many our cases cannot be solved without witnesses coming forward,” Rollins said. “A large part of our job in the DA’s Office is helping witnesses feel safe enough to trust the legal process to testify; while trusting law enforcement enough to protect them from harm when and if they do. We take this responsibility to heart in Suffolk County, and it shows, as our office utilizes well over 80% of the witness protection funds allocated to the entire State.”

