Man accused of fatally shooting woman near Hudson elementary school due in court

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman while she was sitting in a car near an elementary school in Hudson is set to face a judge on Monday.

Luis Santos, 23, of Hudson, is slated to be arraigned in Marlborough District Court in connection to the death of Karla Rodriguez, of Framingham, according to the Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

Santos surrendered himself to police after authorities obtained a warrant for his arrest Friday on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed assault with intent to murder, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in a parking lot on Howe Street near Camela A. Farley Elementary School around 2 p.m. found Rodriguez suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said.

She was taken to an area hospital before being flown to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, where she succumbed to her injuries just after midnight Friday.

Police say Santos “targeted” Rodriguez. They have been dating for about three months, Ryan added.

Rodriguez leaves behind a young child.

The charges against Santos are expected to be upgraded pending a ruling from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on the cause and manner of Rodriguez’s death.

