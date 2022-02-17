(WHDH) — A man was arrested last week after authorities say he fatally shot his younger brother just days after being released from jail.

Daniel Redman, 29, of Inverness, Florida, is facing charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting or throwing a deadly missile into a dwelling, burglary with battery, premeditated murder, and kidnapping with intent to commit any felony, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to a report of a shooting in the area of East Dawson Drive in Inverness on Jan. 14 found 19-year-old Brenden Redman lying in a driveway suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daniel was wounded when a deputy opened fire during a subsequent hostage situation. He was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Daniel was formally arrested in connection with his brother’s death on Feb. 11. He had been released from prison five days prior to the fatal shooting, WTVT-TV reported.

An investigation remains ongoing.

