Man accused of fatally stabbing wife in Roxbury facing murder charge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in Roxbury on Sunday is facing a murder charge.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing in the area of Clarence Street around 12:15 p.m. found Dora Chaves suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

She was taken to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, according to police.

At the scene, police arrested Valdir Chaves, 43, and charged him with murder.

The stabbing allegedly happened in broad daylight, as friends, neighbors and family members were nearby.

“I heard her mom scream,” said Maria Teixeira, a neighbor of the victim. “So I said ‘let me go outside to see what’s going on in the street.’ When I came her mom was on the street crying and crying, saying ‘I want to see my daughter.’”

Family members told 7NEWS that the couple had been married for almost 15 years and said the woman called police on her husband in the morning because he was acting aggressively. He allegedly left their home only to come back a couple hours later, according to family members.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said, “We have a family that is going to be deeply impacted by what happened here, and I really hope we’re going to be speaking more about domestic violence and the work we have to do to try to end it.”

