WINCHESTER, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — The man accused of killing an aspiring doctor in Winchester is being held without bail.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says the 22-year-old woman, now identified as Deane Kenny Stryker, was seated at one of Winchester Public Library’s reading rooms Saturday morning when 23-year-old Jeffrey Yao repeatedly stabbed her with a 10-inch hunting knife.

Ryan said the woman headed toward the door and a number of people came to her aid, including a 77-year-old man who was also stabbed. Ryan said the man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Stryker was home from college for the weekend, according to friends, and was studying at the library.

Loved ones said the 22-year-old was in medical school and was studying to be a holistic doctor — they called her a healer. The president of the University of New England said in a Facebook post that she was a first-year medical student at the school.

She spent her time volunteering at a Winchester church and synagogue caring for children in and outside of the congregations.

Yao and the victim both went to Winchester High school, but there is still no word on a motive at this time. Yao is charged with murder.

The 77-year-old man who tried to help the victim, Lester Taber, spoke with 7News on Monday.

When Taber tried to intervene, he was also stabbed in the upper arm by suspect Jeffrey Yao.

Taber said he was sitting near Stryker in the reading room on Saturday when he saw Yao begin stabbing the victim, and yelled for him to stop.

Prosecutors said that is when Yao stopped attacking Stryker, turned to Taber and stabbed him in the upper arm. Then, Yao turned back and continued to stab Stryker.

The District Attorney is calling Taber a hero for jumping into action and trying to help Stryker.

Taber said his thoughts and prayers are focused on Stryker and her family.

Taber is expected to fully recover from his injury.

The Winchester Public Library is expected reopen Tuesday morning. They released a statement that said in part, “Our thoughts are with the young woman’s family and those who were injured and deeply traumatized.”

Yao is due back in court in March.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)