SAN DIMAS, Calif. (WHDH) — A man fatally stabbed a woman and her dog at a park in broad daylight before being knocked unconscious by another man in San Dimas, California on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in progress at Lone Hill Park around 1:30 p.m. found a woman in her 60s lying unresponsive in the street with her dog next to her, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

They were both found to be suffering from stab wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 30s told investigators that he had parked his truck and was walking through the park toward the public restroom when a 23-year-old knife-wielding man started walking toward him.

The man in his 30s ran off and the suspect gave chase before changing his focus to the woman who was walking her dog, the sheriff’s department said.

The suspect allegedly grabbed the dog by the leash and yanked it free of her grasp.

He stabbed the dog and the woman before the man in his 30s was able to strike the suspect in the head with a rock, knocking him unconscious, the sheriff’s department added.

Arriving deputies took the suspect in custody before he was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for head injuries.

When medically cleared, he will be transported to San Dimas Station and booked for murder, authorities said.

The identities of the victims and suspect have not been released.

A knife was reportedly recovered at the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing.

