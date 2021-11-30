LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man has been ordered held without bail after prosecutors say he fatally stabbed a young mother 58 times in Lowell on Thanksgiving.

Leonard D. Robinson, 22, of Lowell, appeared in Lowell District Court on Tuesday to face a murder charge in connection with the death of Dejah Jenkins-Minus, 22 of Boston, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

When Jenkins-Minus did not show up to a Thanksgiving gathering in Boston on Thursday, her family pinged her phone and discovered it at a home on Llewelyn Street in Lowell where Robinson, identified as her on-again/off-again boyfriend, lived, the prosecution said in court.

Her family called the police for a welfare check.

One family member went to the Lowell house and crawled through a window, where they kicked down a locked bedroom door and found Jenkins-Minus dead inside, the prosecution said.

Officers responded to the house and discovered that Jenkins-Minus had more than 58 stab wounds and a fractured neck, the prosecution added.

Jenkins-Minus’ 2-month-old daughter was found unharmed, the DA’s office said.

Tests reportedly confirmed that blood was present on the baby’s diaper bag.

Officers also reportedly recovered a knife that appeared to be consistent with the murder weapon from the residence after executing a search warrant on Friday.

Robinson had a GPS monitor on from a previous incident in Suffolk County but he had cut it off at some point, the prosecution said.

He is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Dec. 30.

