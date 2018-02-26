WINCHESTER, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — The man accused of killing an aspiring doctor in Winchester is expected to appear in court Monday.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says the 22-year-old woman, now identified as Deane Kenny Stryker, was seated at one of Winchester Public Library’s reading rooms Saturday morning when 23-year-old Jeffrey Yao repeatedly stabbed her with a 10-inch hunting knife.

Ryan said the woman headed toward the door and a number of people came to her aid, including a 77-year-old man who was also stabbed. Ryan said the man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Stryker was home from college for the weekend, according to friends, and was studying at the library.

Loved ones said the 22-year-old was in medical school and was studying to be a holistic doctor — they called her a healer. The president of the University of New England said in a Facebook post that she was a first-year medical student at the school.

She spent her time volunteering at a Winchester church and synagogue caring for children in and outside of the congregations.

Yao and the victim both went to Winchester High school, but there is still no word on a motive at this time.

Yao is charged with murder.

The Winchester Public Library will remain closed for several days. They released a statement that said in part, “Our thoughts are with the young woman’s family and those who were injured and deeply traumatized.”

