Man accused of filming boy changing in Chelmsford HS locker room due in court

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Waltham man is set to face a judge Monday after police say he was caught filming a boy who was changing in a locker room during a high school wrestling meet in Chelmsford over the weekend.

David Menard, 54, is set to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on charges of possession of child pornography and videotaping a nude person for a felony, according to Chelmsford police.

The young victim had been changing in the locker room on Saturday when he noticed Menard holding up a cell phone toward him, Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney said.

“He was in there changing in a state of nudity when he looked up and saw this individual about 15 feet from him, clearly holding his cell phone in video mode,” Spinney explained.

The student immediately notified adults, prompting a group of coaches to confront Menard and hold him down until police officers arrived.

When officers searched Menard’s car, Spinney says they found additional laptops and thumb drives.

“That leads one to believe that this is something of potential concern as to a regular activity by this individual, so we could be talking about multiple jurisdictions, multiple victims,” Spinney said.

Spinney also applauded the victim for reporting the incident and the quick actions of the coaching staff.

“I commend the victim for being as reactive as he was,” Spinney said. “I commend the coaching staff that took immediate action to make sure we were able to identify this person.”

Investigators do not believe Menard had any connection to the wrestling event other than as a spectator. Waltham High School was not a participant at the meet.

