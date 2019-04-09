Man accused of filming boys at Boston Latin to await trial at home

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man accused of filming boys in the restrooms at Boston Latin School will be allowed to await trial in his home.

On March 28, Eric Tran Thai, 36, was indicted on four counts of sexual exploitation of children. Today, a judge ruled that he could be let go on 24 hours home confinement until his trial begins.

On March 11, Thai was allowed to go home with a monitoring device. Days later, a probation officer raised concerns following a home visit and Thai was moved to prison.

Thai may return to his home after a probation officer removes all of the computers and recording devices from the property.

he is accused of taping people at several locations including the Boston University, MIT, Harvard, Northeastern, Bunker Hill, restrooms.

