Man accused of filming boys at Boston Latin to await trial on home confinement

BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge ruled Tuesday that a Boston man accused of filming boys in the restrooms at Boston Latin School as well as several colleges will be allowed to await trial in his home.

Looking for the best way to protect the public and ensure the suspect would not flee, the judge decided to restrict 36-year-old Eric Tran Thai to home confinement until his trial can begin. That judge saying he made this decision under the assumption the suspect is innocent until proven guilty.

On March 28, Thai was indicted on four counts of sexual exploitation of children after he was accused of taping people at several public locations including the Boston University, MIT, Harvard, Northeastern, Bunker Hill, restrooms.

On March 11, Thai was allowed to go home on $10,000 bond and with a monitoring device. Days later, a probation officer raised concerns following a home visit.

“While GPS monitoring will provide information as to the defendant’s whereabouts, it does not inform of his activities while in the community,” according to that officer.

On March 19, a judge revoked Thai’s release and ordered him held without bail saying, “It is imperative that Thai’s movement in the community be restricted and his whereabouts be known the government at all times, so as to reasonably mitigate the possibility of his reoffending.”

On Tuesday, a judge ruled that Thai may return home so long as he remains confined to the premises and under constant surveillance until the start of his trial.

A probation officer must conduct a sweep of the home and remove any computers and recording devices from the premises before the suspect may return.

