WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old man is accused of filming a person changing in a Target dressing room in Wareham Monday, police said.

Gregory Mattos, of Mashpee, was arrested and charged with photographing an unsuspecting nude person, according to the Wareham Police Department.

Officers were called to the Target at 2421 Cranberry Highway for a male recording a female on his phone inside the dressing room, police said.

Target employees showed officers surveillance footage of the man leaving the store and getting onto a moped, according to officials. Police then found and arrested Mattos on Main Street.

Mattos was released on cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

