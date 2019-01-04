Man accused of filming violent double fatal Stoughton crash facing homicide charges

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield man accused of initiating and filming a car race in Stoughton that led to a violent crash that claimed the lives of an engaged couple was arraigned Thursday on two counts of vehicular homicide.

Mathew Peter, 27, was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty to his alleged role in the May 8 race that killed Angie Goodrich, 38, and her fiance, 48-year-old Michael Luddington.

Prosecutors say Peter left the scene of the crash and texted his girlfriend afterward, telling her he would send the video after seeing “a GM just turn to dust.” He also allegedly told her “tell no one.”

Peter’s 57-year-old father, Lawrence, was also taken into custody for impeding the investigation. He was also released on public recognizance.

Goodrich’s mother says that she just wants justice for her daughter.

“It’s hard. It shouldn’t happen,” she said. “We should go first before our kids.”

Both men are due back in court in April.

