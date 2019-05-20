Man accused of firing gun during altercation with person retrieving belongings from his home

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested on Sunday after police say he fired several gunshots during an altercation with someone who was retrieving items from his home.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at a home in the city spoke with witnesses who said someone had gone into 40-year-old Jose Castaneda-Alvarez to retrieve their belongings, according to the Nashua Police Department.

While standing outside of Castaneda-Alvarez’ residence, the witnesses indicated that they heard him fire three rounds from a gun.

Castaneda-Alvarez initially refused to exit the residence upon the request of officers but ultimately did so and was placed under arrest.

He is charged with simple assault, reckless conduct, and four counts of resisting arrest.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

