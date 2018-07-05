Man accused of firing gun into air in Dorchester facing weapons charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of firing a gun in the air in Dorchester on the Fourth of July is expected to face weapons charges Thursday, police said.

Hakim Jackson, 31, of Jamaica Plain was arrested by officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Claridge Terrace and Wentworth Street about 10:18 p.m., according to a post on the Boston Police Department’s website.

He’s expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

