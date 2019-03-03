Man accused of firing gun into air on I-95 facing weapons charges

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of firing a gun out of his car window on Route 95 early Sunday morning is expected to face weapons charges Monday, police said.

Jose Puente, 21, of Boston was taken into custody near Exit 9 on Route 93 northbound in Quincy after receiving reports that he had allegedly fired a gun several times out the window of his car on Route 95, according to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Department’s website.

He is expected to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court on several charges including possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm near a highway and discharging a firearm while intoxicated.

