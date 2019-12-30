Man accused of firing shots in Worcester neighborhood arrested following struggle

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of firing gunshots in a Worcester neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Millbury Street and Perry Avenue around 2 a.m. found 29-year-old Dwayne Reavis waling in the area, according to a release issued by the department.

During the investigation, the officer allegedly discovered a firearm in Reavis’s coat pocket.

Reavis then attempted to knock the officer’s radio away and grabbed her, police said.

Another officer arrived at the scene and was able to place Reavis into handcuffs.

He is now facing a number of charges including use of a firearm in a felony, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, resisting arrest and two counts of discharging a firearm near a home.

He is due to be arraigned in Worcester District Court.

