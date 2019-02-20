Man accused of fracturing skull of 16-day-old child who woke him up

(WHDH) — A 29-year-old Florida man is facing serious criminal charges after authorities say fractured the skull of a 16-day-old baby who woke him up too soon after a feeding.

Aaron James Bordelon picked up the baby with force earlier this week, causing skull fractures and a severe traumatic brain injury, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Bordelon allegedly told police that “this is my fault” before explaining that the baby’s physical condition deteriorated, breathing slowed and that bruising under the eyes and on the eyelids was already visible in the moments after the incident.

Investigators later learned that Bordelon failed to call for immediate medical attention, instead opting to wait for the victim’s mother, authorities said.

Bordelon is said to have later transported the baby to Brandon Regional Hospital using the Lyft ride-share service. During the ride over, he allegedly attempted to conceal the bruising with makeup but the mother reportedly tried to remove it before arriving in the emergency room.

The baby remains hospitalized and is said to be in critical condition.

“Abuse in any form is unacceptable and this case is especially tragic and emotionally difficult for our detectives as it involves an innocent and defenseless child,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Bordelon is charged with aggravated child abuse causing great bodily harm and child neglect causing great bodily harm.

