Man accused of grabbing woman, sexually assaulting her near NH park

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire, man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a woman near a park before pulling a knife on her boyfriend early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responding to the area of Bronstein Park for a reported sexual assault about 1:40 a.m. spoke with a 31-year-old woman who told them that she was walking home with her boyfriend when a man, later identified as Ian Brown, approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Brown allegedly fondled the woman’s chest and reached into her pants before running off. Her 35-year-old boyfriend gave chase and soon caught up to Brown, who immediately pulled a knife on the man, police said.

The suspect, who then continued running along Concord Street, was later nabbed by an alert officer behind his home on Walnut Street.

He was arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on charges of criminal threatening, sexual assault forcible fondling and attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)