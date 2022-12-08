QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver accused of hitting a man with his car twice and making anti-Asian remarks outside a post office in Quincy is set to appear in court Thursday for a dangerousness hearing.

John Sullivan, 77, is accused of threatening Daniel Ngo, his sister Desiree Thien, and Thien’s three children by telling them to “Go back to China” and then hitting Ngo twice with his car, sending him down into a ditch after he flew off the hood of the car.

Ngo said he suffered a broken shoulder, an injured leg, and a concussion. He said he initially denied treatment out of concern for his family.

Sullivan, who was arraigned Wednesday, is facing multiple charges including a civil rights violation and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The defense said they want to hear from the police officer who responded to the scene at Thursday’s dangerousness hearing.

