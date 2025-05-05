LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Billerica man accused of hijacking a car in Lowell and hitting a pedestrian is being held without bail, officials say.

Christopher Campbell, 30, is accused of crashing his car into another vehicle Friday night in Lowell.

Prosecutors say he jumped on the hood of another car and scared off that driver. Campbell allegedly stole the car.

Minutes later, police say Campbell swerved onto the sidewalk and severely injured a pedestrian.

The car was found abandoned in Franklin shortly after.

Officials say Campbell was found hiding in a ditch nearby.

