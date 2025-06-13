MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man accused of hitting two kids with a car in Manchester, N.H., while under the influence, appeared virtually in court Friday.

Justin LaClair, 23, of Manchester, was arraigned on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, two counts of reckless conduct, and two counts of conduct after an accident.

“No plea” was entered for each charge. LaClair will be held until a probably cause hearing later this month.

Prosecutors say LaClair told them he doesn’t remember striking anyone while driving Thursday. Investigators say LaClair admitted he was drunk at the time of the crash.

At around 4 p.m. Thursday, police said they responded to Lake Avenue and Belmont Street, where two children were hit by a vehicle.

Prosecutors say both an 11-year-old and an infant suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say LaClair crashed into another car several blocks later before he was taken into custody.