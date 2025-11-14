BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of hitting two employees with his car at a towing company in Charlestown appeared in Somerville District Court Friday.

Diego Silva, 19, of Medford, was arrested twice Thursday.

State police said they first arrested Silva for driving with a suspended license.

Investigators said he later tried to get his car back from the Cityside Towing lot. When the company refused to release his car, police said Silva tried to drive the vehicle off the lot, and hit and injured two employees before leaving the area.

According to court documents, Silva was seen on surveillance cameras attempting to get inside the lot throughout the day.

“On multiple occasions, essentially casing that location trying to figure out how to surreptitiously get his vehicle out,” the prosecutor said.

Medford police eventually tracked down the unoccupied vehicle, and said they saw Silva walk away. He was found in the area shortly after and arrested for a second time.

Silva is facing several charges including Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon Causing Serious Injury, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Leaving the Scene of Personal Injury. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Silva’s defense attorney asked he be released on personal recognizance.

The judge instead ordered Silva to be held on $5,000 cash bail at the request of the prosecution.

“He ultimately was able to get into his vehicle and showed, at the very least, a willful recklessness for the safety and lives of other human beings, accelerating straight through and making contact with at least two individuals,” the prosecutor said.

Silva was ordered to stay away from the victims and the Cityside Towing lot. He is due back in court in December.

