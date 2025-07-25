GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of intentionally hitting a Gloucester city employee with his car during the ongoing trash workers’ strike was called to court Friday, where he faced several charges.

William Evans, 71, of Gloucester, was arrested on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, according to Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley.

Officers responded to a report of a worker struck by an unwelcomed person at the city’s Department of Public Works facility on Thursday at around 12 p.m.

A preliminary investigation suggests Evans came to the DPW to drop off recycling before the facility was open but refused to move his vehicle so as to not block DPW vehicles from entering. During a confrontation, he allegedly struck a worker.

Evans pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance.

