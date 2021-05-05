NASHVILLE (WHDH) — A drunken man allegedly pulled out his colostomy bag and swung it in the air, hitting two police officers at a music venue in Nashville.

Nicholas Newhart was blocking the outside emergency exit door at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse on Broadway and refused to leave when asked by security, WSMV reported.

Police responded to assist in getting Newhart to leave, but he allegedly took out his colostomy bag from the inside of his pants and started to swing it, hitting two officers.

Authorities observed that Newhart was drunk and that he could not stand straight on his own and he had bloodshot and glossy eyes, according to the the local news station.

Newhart faces charges of assault on two Metro Police officers, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)