WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of holding a juvenile against her will at a Westboro hotel has been arrested, according to the Westboro Police Department.

Iury Vieira DeSouza was arrested and is expected to appear in court Friday, officials said.

On Tuesday, at around 11 a.m., officers responded to 19 Connector Road — listed as an Extended Stay America — for a report of a female juvenile being held there, police said in a statement.

Officers found the girl and she was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to police.

Police identified the suspect as DeSouza, with a possible address in Shrewsbury, and took him into custody, authorities said.

