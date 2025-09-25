PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Inside Plymouth Town Hall, there’s an office on the top floor where the town manager oversees the day to day operations in the community.

“There’s a lot of things happening in a community,” Derek Brindisi said, Plymouth Town Manager.

But in December of last year, investigators say a Holliston man got on the police website, messaged the chief, and posed as Brindisi.

“I was certainly very surprised that someone would take matters into their own hands and impersonate a town official and specifically try to direct our chief law enforcement officer to enforce a law,” Brindisi said. “In this case an individual had taken issue with.”

Police say the man referred to a social media post that states decorating cars with Christmas lights is illegal.

Claiming to be the town manager, court paperwork explains the man informed the chief, “officers are giving people praise for violating these regulations. Please address this ASAP and inform the public this is not allowed.”

“I hadn’t sent that message and clearly this was some type of email hack and it was something we needed to look further into,” Brindisi said.

IT specialists tracked down the IP address and said it came back to a customs and border protection officer working out of Logan Airport.

“When I found out who the individual was, I was further shocked,” Brindisi said. “We would expect all law enforcement officer to uphold the most highest of standards.”

A spokesperson for the agency told 7NEWS they’re aware of the allegations and that “CBP employees are held to the highest standards of professional conduct, and any allegations of of misconduct are taken seriously and thoroughly reviewed.”

“It was concerning to say the least,” Brindisi said.

