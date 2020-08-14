DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hyde Park man is being held on bail after police say he inappropriately touched two girls in Dedham last week.

The 40-year-old suspect was arraigned Friday in Dedham District Court on charges of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and lewd and lascivious conduct, according to Dedham police.

He is accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl on High Street on Aug. 5.

No additional information has been released.

Suspect who Dedham Police say inappropriately touched a 9 and 13 yr old girl is held on bail #7news pic.twitter.com/BCBY0UpZKB — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 14, 2020

A 40 yr old male from Hyde Park has been taken into custody related to this incident. To be charged with indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and lewd and lascivious conduct. https://t.co/eVMoij53zr — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) August 13, 2020

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)