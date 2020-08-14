DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hyde Park man is being held on bail after police say he inappropriately touched two girls in Dedham last week.
The 40-year-old suspect was arraigned Friday in Dedham District Court on charges of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and lewd and lascivious conduct, according to Dedham police.
He is accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl on High Street on Aug. 5.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)