CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Medford man accused of intentionally ramming his car into the wall on the top level of the parking garage at the MBTA’s Alewife station in February is set to face a judge Wednesday.

Sonny J. Khubchandani allegedly caused the Feb. 4 crash, which sent a cement slab crashing through the ceiling of the station and down onto the floor below. One person who was in the lobby at the time suffered minor injuries.

The incident forced officials to temporarily close the parking garage while repairs were made.

