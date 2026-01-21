SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of intentionally crashing his car into the Shrewsbury police department on Monday appeared in court on Wednesday.

Robert McCluskey, 58, of Shrewsbury, was arrested Monday. He plead not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Shrewsbury police said a black SUV drove forcefully drove through and became wedged inside the building shortly after 2 p.m. The smashed car has since been towed away and new concrete barriers and cones have been placed in front of the building’s entrance.

McCluskey was the only person inside the car at the time and was taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

According to a police report, when officers asked McCluskey if his actions were intentional, he told them they were. Witnesses said McCluskey made statements earlier saying he wanted to be shot by police. McCluskey also allegedly said he told people to watch the news later on and said, “I’m going to end this.”

