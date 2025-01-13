SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 38-year-old man is accused of intentionally driving a car into a Sandwich bank early Monday morning, according to the Sandwich Police Department.

At around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the TD Bank on Route 6A after receiving a call from a driver saying he struck the building, police said in a statement.

The driver, identified as Kevin Coelho, of Fall River, told police he went to the bank to check his balance but accidentally pressed the gas pedal after striking the curb, authorities said. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

Investigators determined Coelho intentionally drove his car into the building several times before breaking through the glass, Sandwich police said.

Police said Coelho then climbed over the wreckage and broke another glass door before entering the bank.

Coelho was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a depository, as well as three counts of damage to property.

He was held on $25,000 cash bail and scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court later Monday.

