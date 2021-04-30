Man accused of kicking swans in Fall River facing animal cruelty charge

File photo (Image by Couleur from Pixabay)

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing a charge of animal cruelty after police say he kicked swans in Fall River earlier this week.

Shawn Lord, 32, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of cruelty to animals, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Police say Lord kicked the birds in the area of of Battleship Cove.

Lord was reportedly nabbed after multiple witnesses reported the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

