Man accused of kidnapping, indecently assaulting 4-year-old girl in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 31-year-old man is set to face a judge after police say he kidnapped and indecently assaulted a 4-year-old girl in Jamaica Plain Sunday evening.

Officers responding to a reported fight in a neighborhood around 6:45 p.m. met with witnesses who said they saw a man, later identified as Anthony Jackson, of Jamaica Plain, approach a 4-year-old girl who had been playing outside, took her hand, picked her up, and then kissed her, according to Boston police.

He then allegedly took several steps while holding her and proceeded to walk away, prompting a witness to yell at the man to put the child down.

That witness alerted the victim’s family members, who chased Jackson and were able to stop him in the area, police said.

Jackson was placed under arrest and is slated to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of kidnapping a child under 16 and indecent assault and battery on a child.

