Man accused of kidnapping, raping 11-year-old Springfield girl returns to court

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man facing a slew of charges for allegedly kidnapping and raping a young girl after she got off her school bus in Springfield faced a judge Tuesday.

Miguel Rodriguez returned to court after undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

He’s accused of forcing an 11-year-old girl into his car on the afternoon of Jan. 15, prompting an Amber Alert.

Police credited a Springfield couple with helping track down Rodriguez, who allegedly led troopers on a 100-mph chase before being taken into custody.

Rodriguez faces multiple charges, including three counts of aggravated rape of a child, indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14, kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, and witness intimidation.

