Man accused of kidnapping woman last seen in Boston to be charged with mutilating dead body

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (WHDH) — A Rhode Island man accused of kidnapping a 23-year-old Lynn woman who was last seen leaving a nightclub in Boston over the weekend will be arraigned on several criminal charges, including refusal to report the young mother’s death with intent to conceal a crime and mutilation of a dead human body, court documents said.

Authorities in Delaware’s New Castle County have charged Louis D. Coleman III, 32, of Providence, as a fugitive from Rhode Island after he was captured Thursday on Interstate 95 in Wilmington with the body of Jassy Correia, the mother of a 2-year-old girl, in the trunk of his car, her grief-stricken brother told 7News.

He is being transported back to the Ocean State to face charges including kidnapping, refusal to report a death with intent to conceal a crime, and mutilation of a dead human body.

Coleman was caught on Thursday hours after he was identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Correia, who was last seen leaving her birthday celebration at Venu Nightclub in Boston late Saturday night.

Shortly after leaving the nightclub, Correia was seen in the area of 255 Tremont St. in the company of an unknown man who police believe was Coleman.

Detectives from Boston and Providence scoured the area surrounding his Coleman’s six-story apartment building on Chestnut Street near Johnson & Wales University before he was later tracked down and arrested.

Sky7 HD showed investigators sifting through a dumpster and several trash bins. Officials did not detail exactly what they were searching for or if anything was found.

Authorities did not detail the exact nature of Correia’s death.

He is also expected to face charges in Massachusetts.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe has been put in place to help Correia’s family and to establish a college fund for her daughter.

