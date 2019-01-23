Man accused of kidnapping woman who vanished from Boston bar due in court

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of kidnapping a 23-year-old woman who was found alive in Charlestown after vanishing from a Faneuil Hall bar on Saturday night is expected to face a judge Wednesday morning.

Victor Pena, 38, is facing a kidnapping charge in connection to the three-day disappearance of Olivia Ambrose, who was discovered in Pena’s apartment at the Bunker Hill housing complex on Tuesday after an extensive search conducted by Boston and transit police, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said.

Ambrose, who is from Wenham and lives in Jamaica Plain, went missing after leaving Hennessy’s Bar, located at 25 Union St., around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Surveillance cameras along Congress Street showed two men approach Ambrose after she left the bar, one of whom was Pena, Gross said. He could allegedly be seen “physically guiding and holding onto” Ambrose before getting on a subway train with her.

“It’s obvious from the video surveillance that she did not go willingly,” Gross said.

Pena and Ambrose were later caught on surveillance video near the Bunker Hill Mall, which is not far from Pena’s apartment, Gross added. Based on the video, he said it was apparent that Ambrose did not go along willingly with Pena.

Boston and transit police scoured the neighborhood on Tuesday, searching buildings, parks, and dumpsters before closing in on Pena’s apartment.

Ambrose was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and has since been reunited with her family.

Her mother, Heather, says they are “beyond happy to have Liviy home.”

“She’s very strong, and she’s doing OK,” she said. “It’s going to be a process, but she’s OK. We’re just so happy to have her back. We know the outcome isn’t always like this.”

