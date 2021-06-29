SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after police say he killed $10,000 worth of lobsters at a Cape Cod seafood company last week.

Joseph Vaudo, of Sandwich, was arrested Friday on charges including felony vandalism of property and illegal dumping, according to the Sandwich Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of vandalism at Superior Lobster & Seafood on Friday reviewed surveillance video from Thursday night that showed a man throw trash in the company’s dumpster before proceeding to turn off the compressor and oxygen supply to the live lobster tank, police said.

An investigation is said to have revealed a loss off about $10,000 in damaged seafood.

Vaudo was later identified as the man seen on the surveillance video and was taken into custody.

He was slated to be arraigned on Monday.

