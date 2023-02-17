BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of shooting and killing a teenager in Mattapan in broad daylight has been ordered held without bail after entering a not guilty plea.

Csean Skerritt, 32, was arraigned in Dorchester District Court Friday morning where he faced charges in connection with the death of Tyler Lawrence.

Lawrence had been walking in Mattapan on Sunday, Jan. 29, when prosecutors say Skerritt shot and killed the teenager by the intersection of Babson and Fremont streets. The Norwood teen had been visiting his grandparents at the time.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced Skerritt had been arrested in connection with the case a week later. The suspect was already in custody on separate, federal drug charges.

DA Kevin Hayden speaking now after the man accused of murdering 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence was held without bail.



Speaking about Lawrence, “Hayden gets emotional saying: “He was peace, he was light … he was joy to all those around him. He was taken away from us far too soon.” pic.twitter.com/6X8Pajh04P — Sam Bleiweis (@SamBleiweisTV) February 17, 2023

In court on Friday, Tyler’s mother, Remy Lawrence, was present as the suspect was formally arraigned on the new murder charges.

During the proceedings, the prosecution listed Skerritt’s extensive criminal history, detailing time he had served on several firearms charges, among others.

The district attorney’s office has said while the shooting appeared to be targeted, Lawrence was an innocent victim.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)