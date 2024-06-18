LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Tewksbury man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl in Lowell faced a judge Tuesday.

Trevor Bady, 21, was ordered held without bail and faces a long list of charges — including murder — in connection with the death of Ahliana Dickey.

According to investigators, Dickey’s grandmother found her shot to death at her home in Lowell Friday when she didn’t show up for her eighth grade graduation.

Police learned she had been in a relationship with Bady, and that he had allegedly threatened and hit her in the past.

Surveillance video showed Dickey yelling for help outside her Lowell home shortly before midnight Friday, as well as Bady allegedly leaving Dickey’s home after midnight.

Police learned Bady had taken an Uber to and from Dickey’s house that night, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Bady was arrested at a Peabody home on Monday.

In addition to murder, Bady was charged with armed home invasion, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, use of a firearm while committing a felony, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

