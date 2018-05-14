Man accused of killing 2 innocent bystanders in Jamaica Plain held without bail

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — A man accused of fatally shooting two innocent bystanders outside a Jamaica Plain housing complex earlier this month is being held without bail.

Wilvin Guity, 28, of Dorchester, was arraigned Monday morning on two counts of murder in connection with the May 4 shooting deaths of 23-year-old Christopher Joyce and 58-year-old Clayborn Blair. Guity was arrested Saturday.

Police say the victims were shot while standing with a group of people who had gathered outside at the Mildred Hailey Apartments.

Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans says he thinks the victims were the unintended targets of gang violence.

Joyce was scheduled to graduate from Salem State University this month.

Relatives say Blair was a father of three.

Guity is due back in court on June 13.

Prosecutors say Guity fired a weapon at no particular target in the courtyard of 277 Center St JP, striking and killing two men. He allegedly made his getaway in a white Ford Focus with two other men. Ford captured on numerous security cameras. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) May 14, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)