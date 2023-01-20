CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Indictments against the man accused of killing a Concord, NH couple in April 2022 have been handed down by a grand jury.

In an announcement, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office detailed how Logan Clegg was indicted on multiple murder and evidence falsification charges in connection with the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.

The Reids were reportedly on a hiking trail near their home on April 18, 2022, when they were shot to death, according to officials. The couple was discovered three days later near the Broken Ground Trails, sparking a months-long investigation as police worked to identify a person of interest.

According to an affidavit following his arrest in October, police honed in on Clegg after reviewing witness statements and other evidence – including a reported encounter officers had with a man named “Arthur Kelly” at a tent site the day before officials found the victims nearby.

Police later found the tent torched while “Kelly,” believed to be Clegg giving a false name, was missing.

Clegg was later arrested at a library in South Burlington, VT, on a fugitive from justice charge, wanted in Utah in relation to a felony possession of stolen property, a 2021 case for which he was on probation.

According to court documents, Concord Police were notified he had purchased a one-way plane ticket bound from JFK Airport to Germany. The move appeared similar to when Clegg fled the country to Portugal as authorities in Utah tried to arrest him in that respective case.

On Friday, Jan. 20, the NH AG’s office said Clegg was indicted on the following charges in connection with the murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid:

“Second Degree Murder – for knowingly causing the death of Stephen Reid by shooting him with a gun;

Second Degree Murder (alternative count) – for recklessly causing the death of Stephen Reid under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by shooting him with a gun;

Second Degree Murder – for knowingly causing the death of Djeswende Reid by shooting her with a gun;

Second Degree Murder (alternative count) – for recklessly causing the death of Djeswende Reid under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by shooting her with a gun;

Falsifying Physical Evidence – for moving and concealing the body of Stephen Reid

Falsifying Physical Evidence – for moving and concealing the body of Djeswende Reid

Falsifying Physical Evidence – for burning his tent and campsite after the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid

Convicted Felon – for possessing or having under his control a pistol, revolver, or other firearm after being convicted of a felony against the person or property of another.“

Clegg has been in custody since his arrest in October and is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictments on Jan. 30.

