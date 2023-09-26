CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 65-year-old man accused in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 59-year-old woman earlier this year was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday on charges including first degree murder.

Angel Alvarez was arrested after prosecutors said he stabbed his estranged girlfriend, Margarita Morehead, in her Chelsea apartment on May 8. Later speaking in court, prosecutors said Alvarez confessed to officers when he turned himself in one day after the alleged murder.

Alvarez was previously arraigned in Chelsea District Court in May. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and he was ordered held without bail.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office in a statement this week said Alvarez dated Morehead for several years and lived with her “off and on” in her apartment.

“Throughout their relationship, he exhibited jealousy and hostility toward Morehead and frequently accused her of infidelity,” the DA’s office said.

The DA’s office said Morehead obtained a restraining order against Alvarez in October of last year.

Now, in addition to his first-degree murder charge, Alvarez is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in violation of a restraining order.

