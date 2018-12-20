Man accused of killing estranged wife in Everett ordered held without bail

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 55-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife in Everett has been ordered held without bail on a murder charge.

Emilio Matarazzo, 55, of Peabody, was arraigned Thursday in Malden District Court in connection with the shooting death of Ersilia Matarazzo, 50, who was found shot to death in a vehicle outside her parents’ Central Avenue home around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Ersilia Matarazzo was a member of the city’s Board of Registrars and Board of Assessors and was a second cousin of Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria Jr.

She filed for divorce from her husband in November after 30 years of marriage.

Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzi, who said he knew her for years, described Ersilia Matarazzo as a “well-known” and “well-respected” member of the community who was actively involved in happenings at a local church.

“She was a lovely lady and very involved in the community,” he said.

Emilio Matarazzo is due back in court Jan. 18 for a pretrial hearing.

