Man accused of killing estranged wife in Everett to face a judge

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 55-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife in Everett is expected to face a murder charge on Thursday.

Emilio Matarazzo, 55, of Peabody, turned himself over to police less than two hours after shooting 50-year-old Ersilia Matarazzo, who was found dead in a vehicle parked in front of her parents’ Central Avenue home around 8:40 a.m., according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Emilio Matarazzo, who is believed to have used either a shotgun or a long gun in the attack, will be arraigned in Malden District Court.

Ersilia Matarazzo was a member of the city’s Board of Registrars and Board of Assessors and was a second cousin of Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria Jr.

Ryan said authorities are aware of a recent court action involving the couple’s marriage.

Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzi, who said he knew her for years, described Ersilia Matarazzo as a “well-known” and “well-respected” member of the community who was actively involved in happenings at a local church.

“She was a lovely lady and very involved in the community,” he said. “I know she had been involved with St. Anthony’s Parish for a long time. I think she worked down there for at least 20 years.”

The brazen shooting prompted school officials to order Everett High School, George Keverian School, and Parlin Junior High School to go into a lockdown.

The victim in today’s fatal shooting in #Everett is Ersilia Matarazzo. Officials confirm this picture of her. Courtesy #KatyRogers. #7news pic.twitter.com/p7tJmjQlD2 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 19, 2018

55 year old Emilio Matarazzo turned himself in to @everettpolicema after officials say he shot his wife in the chest. The two were going through a divorce. #7news pic.twitter.com/yKOyMsp9Wu — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 19, 2018

Chief @everettpolicema say shooting victim is mom of 3 grown children, second cousin to @Mayor_DeMaria and on the board of assessors #7news pic.twitter.com/rtTab2yGe9 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 19, 2018