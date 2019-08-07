Man accused of killing father before fleeing to Cambridge set to face a judge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old Philadelphia man accused of shooting and killing his father with an assault rifle before fleeing to Cambridge is set to face a judge Wednesday on a fugitive from justice charge.

Deputy marshals in Philadelphia alerted the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Boston early Tuesday morning that Sohan Panjrolia, who previously attended Harvard Extension School, may have fled to Cambridge after fatally shooting his father on Saturday, according to the U.S. Marshals Services.

Massachusetts State Police, Cambridge police and the U.S. Marshals in Boston and Philadelphia began a joint investigation into Panjrolia’s whereabouts.

Later Tuesday morning, a trooper found a 2019 Camry that U.S. Marshals believed Panjrolia had been driving in the Elliott Street parking garage in Harvard Square.

Harvard University issued a shelter-in-place order as authorities focused their search for the suspect near the campus.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Cambridge and Harvard officers found Panjrolia at the Ben & Jerry’s around the corner from the garage, according to Massachusetts State Police.

He was taken into custody and transported to Cambridge police headquarters for booking.

Panjrolia faces homicide charges in Philadelphia.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)