Man accused of killing father before fleeing to Cambridge to be extradited to Philadelphia

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Philadelphia man accused of shooting and killing his father with an assault rifle before fleeing to Cambridge is set to return to Pennsylvania to face homicide charges.

Sohan Panjrolia, 31, appeared Wednesday in Cambridge District Court on a fugitive from justice charge and agreed to be extradited to Philadelphia.

Deputy marshals in Philadelphia alerted the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Boston early Tuesday morning that Sohan Panjrolia, who graduated from the Harvard Extension School in 2013, may have fled to Cambridge after fatally shooting his father just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the U.S. Marshals Services.

Massachusetts State Police, Cambridge police and the U.S. Marshals in Boston and Philadelphia began a joint investigation into Panjrolia’s whereabouts.

Later Tuesday morning, a trooper found a 2019 Camry that U.S. Marshals believed Panjrolia had been driving in the Elliott Street parking garage in Harvard Square.

Harvard University issued a shelter-in-place order as authorities focused their search for the suspect near the campus.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Cambridge and Harvard officers found Panjrolia at the Ben & Jerry’s around the corner from the garage, according to Massachusetts State Police.

He was taken into custody and transported to Cambridge police headquarters for booking.

Man captured in cambridge and wanted for murdering his father In Philly has agreed to be returned to Pennsylvania #7news pic.twitter.com/Pdx8TfbkN1 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 7, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)