Man accused of killing fiancee’s puppy in Peabody, threatening to murder her held without bail

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of killing his fiancee’s Golden Retriever puppy and threatening to murder her is being held without bail.
Jeremy Picchierri appeared in Peabody District Court Tuesday after being arrested for beating and strangling the dog over the weekend, Peabody police said.
His fiancee told police that Picchierri was insecure and upset that she had spoken to an ex-boyfriend, according to court records.
Picchierri allegedly said once they wed, “That’s it. I have family that’s mafia. You can’t leave me or I’ll kill you.”
Picchierri allegedly admitted to smacking the dog.
