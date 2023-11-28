WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of killing his father in Wareham appeared in court Tuesday, pleading not guilty to murder and gun charges.

Robert Gomes III’s court appearance came one day after emergency crews responded to the Main Street area in Wareham on Monday. The area was subsequently blocked off for hours.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office in an update Tuesday afternoon said authorities first responded around 3:30 p.m. Monday after receiving several 911 calls reporting the shooting. Gomes, the DA’s office said, was among the 911 callers.

The DA’s office said responding police and emergency medical personnel soon found a man outside a house with apparent gunshot wounds to the chest. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the DA’s office, and was later identified as 61-year-old Robert Gomes, Jr.

While an investigation got underway, crews on scene found several shell casings and a black duffel bag with a ghost gun inside, according to the DA’s office. The gun, officials said, had an obliterated serial number.

The DA’s office said authorities sought and obtained an arrest warrant for Gomes III. Arrested and later arraigned in court, Gomes III is now facing charges including murder, armed assault to murder a person 60 or over, assault and battery with a firearm, possession of a firearm without an FID card, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

In court, prosecutors said Gomes III lived with his father and ordered the ghost gun he used in the shooting online.

Gomes III was ordered held without bail on Tuesday and is due back in court next month.

The DA’s office, in the meantime, said an investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

