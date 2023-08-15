A man accused of shooting and killing his mother in Danville, New Hampshire earlier this month faced a judge Tuesday and was ordered held without bail.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said police officers responding to a 911 call found Denise Damato-Coe, 59, shot to death in her Danville home on Aug. 3.

James Coe, 20, was arrested on Aug. 9 at the Revere Public Library after a warrant was put out for his arrest.

Coe has been charged with second degree murder in the case.

He appeared virtually in court on Tuesday and waived his right to an arraignment.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)