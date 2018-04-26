NATICK, MA (WHDH) - A man who was convicted of killing his family in Topsfield decades ago will go before a parole board Thursday morning.

Alfred Brown was 15 years old when he was convicted of killing his mother, father and sister in 1978.

Brown was sentenced to life in prison but is up for parole after a Supreme Court ruled that juveniles can’t be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

His hearing is scheduled to take place in Natick.

